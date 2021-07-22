All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Electronic Arts announced Grid Legends during today’s EA Play presentation. It is coming in 2022.
The last Grid came out in 2019. This racing game sequel adds a story mode, which include live action cutscenes. They’ve making a comeback! As someone who owned a Sega CD, I approve. For these scenes, EA is using the same XR filming technology that Disney used for The Mandalorian.
Racing locations will include Alpina, Moscow, and London.
In the story mode, you’re an underdog racing on the Grid circuit. You must deal with the dominant team — Ravenwest. As you do so, you race in open-wheel cars, drift cards, muscle machines, and even trucks (the trailer had a semi in it).
