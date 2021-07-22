Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Knockout City: Season 2 — Fight at the Movies is coming soon with a new map on July 27. Karthik Bala, the cofounder of game developer Velan Studios, revealed the new season at the EA Play event today.

EA recently announced that Knockout City has reached 5 million players. The competitive dodgeball game from Velan Studios released May 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It quickly became a hit thanks to its simple-yet-engaging action, which has players trying to eliminate each other by throwing balls at one another.

Now, 5 million players doesn’t necessarily mean 5 million sold, as Knockout City is available on the subscription services Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. But this is still a strong start for the title. The base version of the game cost $20, but players can also spend extra money on cosmetics. So the more players it has, the more potential money Knockout City can keep making.

In the trailer, the new map looks like a Hollywood set, and it has a giant mech. Other areas looked like a kid’s life-size child’s bedroom.