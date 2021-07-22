Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Respawn Entertainment unveiled a glimpse of its new Apex Legends Emergence season for its popular battle royale game. It debuts August 3.

The 10th season of Apex Legends features a new Legend, a hero dubbed Seer, who Respawn introduced earlier this week. Game director Chad Grenier announced the new mode at the EA Play online event today. Seer was born a “cursed child” with mystical abilities and a powerful gaze.

Seer was created in collaboration with award-winning illustrator, animator, and director Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and Pear Cider and Cigarettes.

Image Credit: EA

The new update shows Seer can track down and hunt opponents, even through walls. Emergence will mark the next major update to Apex Legend’s new competitive 3v3 mode, Arenas, with the launch of Ranked Arenas.

Ranked Arenas will give players the ability to climb the ranks and show off their skill rating (e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold, all the way up to Predator), testing themselves against other evenly matched competitors through the underlying matchmaking rating score.