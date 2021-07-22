Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Dead Space is returning. Publisher Electronic Arts revealed the reboot with a quick teaser as part of its EA Play media presentation today. The game is going simply by the name “Dead Space.”

While EA didn’t reveal much about the game, this announcement lines up with what we previously reported about the project. EA has developer Motive working to remake Dead Space as part of an attempt to reboot the franchise. This game will use the original game as its base structure, but it will also bring in elements from other games in the series.

The goal with Dead Space is to reestablish the franchise as a core single-player experience that can stand alongside EA hits like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And speaking of Fallen Order, its success likely played a role in bringing back Dead Space. EA was primarily interested in live-service games, but it has seen brisk and sustained sales for its Star Wars adventure. And that has convinced some executives within the publisher that projects like this can thrive and fit in alongside live services like FIFA and Apex Legends.