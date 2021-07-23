All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Working at Blizzard sounds like a challenge for women and minorities, and in some instances, it sounds like a nightmare. At least, those are the allegations in California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s Blizzard lawsuit. The crew discusses that on this episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.
GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also talk about EA Play, Dead Space, and Battlefield Portal. They then complain about the new Super Nintendo games on Switch, discuss the Playdate, and try to figure out what the new Respawn game is. Join us, won’t you?
