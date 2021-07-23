Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Working at Blizzard sounds like a challenge for women and minorities, and in some instances, it sounds like a nightmare. At least, those are the allegations in California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s Blizzard lawsuit. The crew discusses that on this episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also talk about EA Play, Dead Space, and Battlefield Portal. They then complain about the new Super Nintendo games on Switch, discuss the Playdate, and try to figure out what the new Respawn game is. Join us, won’t you?