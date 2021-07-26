Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Warner Bros. Games announced today that Mortal Kombat 11 has now sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

The fighter debuted in 2019, and it got a boost when an enhanced version released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S last November. Developer NetherRealm Studios has found a rhythm, releasing hit fighting games by alternating between Mortal Kombat and the DC comics-based Injustice series.

The first Mortal Kombat debuted in 1992. The franchise has sold over 73 million games combined. It has also expanded to other media, including film. The latest Mortal Kombat movie came out in April and also helped to give Mortal Kombat sales a boost.

Mortal Kombat 11 sells additional characters, including big crossover fighters like Robocop and John Rambo. That gives Warner Bros. Games a way to make additional money off all 12 million of those game owners.