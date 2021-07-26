There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

There are a handful of reasons why Amazon continues to lay waste to retail competitors. Among those reasons is the simple fact that most of the items sold on Amazon’s website aren’t even sold by Amazon.

In fact, third-party Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) retailers were responsible for 55 percent of the paid units sold on the Amazon platform in the first quarter of 2021. Do the math on Amazon’s record earnings of over $108 billion and it’s easy to understand that a whole of stuff gets sold by Amazon that’s sourced by small businesses and intrepid entrepreneurs. The Complete 2021 Amazon and eBay Reseller Bundle can help turn anyone from an interested observer of digital commerce into an actual player on this exploding retail scene.

The collection features 11 courses with over 38 hours of training that covers all areas of hanging a digital shingle and opening for business, whether it’s standard retail or wholesale selling, trading merchandise, or even sourcing product to stock your new enterprise.

For those who have never sold online before, courses like Amazon Wholesale Selling Masterclass and The Complete eBay Course: From Beginner to Advanced serve as a crash course in retail sales and explain what any first timer needs to know about work with these two ecommerce giants. With this instruction, new sellers can start sourcing wholesale products, selling on Amazon with their affiliate marketing program, and start scaling up a thriving wholesale business from home.

Further coursework goes even deeper into what life is like selling with Amazon and eBay as your partners, including a detailed look at how to select top-performing products with 33 proven strategies, how to sell on Amazon without creating your own listings, and how to optimize the listings you do create for the best possible conversion rates.

Students will even find specialized training in how to self publish as a digital author using Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, how to find success as an Amazon FBA book reseller, and how to find and flip cool flea market finds into big bucks using Amazon and eBay.

A collection of training that would normally cost almost $2,200, The Complete 2021 Amazon and eBay Reseller Bundle is available now for less than $3 per course at only $29.99.

