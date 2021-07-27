There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Understanding the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of apps isn’t just about learning some software. In today’s world, from the workplace to social media and beyond, there’s almost nowhere to hide if you don’t know how to edit photos, cut video, or handle the myriad of digital content creation tasks we all have to know now.

Over 90 percent of the world’s creative professionals use Photoshop. And Adobe’s apps have been downloaded over 449 million times. Mastering those two dozen apps isn’t simple, but with the training in The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle, students can be well on their way to using this incredibly powerful package to its fullest.

This package collects 11 courses stacked with 64 hours of intensive training in the ins and outs of some of the Adobe Creative Cloud’s greatest hits.

Image editing has been and remains Adobe’s bread and butter. With Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training, users get in-depth hands-on experience with Photoshop, the granddaddy of image editing software, and still the far-and-away industry leader. And since some appreciate the batch organizing and processing powers of Lightroom, the Adobe Lightroom Classic CC: Photo Editing Course and Adobe Lightroom CC: Photo Editing Course get into all of it.

As for video, the Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course: Beginner to Advanced 2021 explores that side, teaching beginners how to edit, create graphics, handle color correction and grading, produce advanced effects, and more. And speaking of effects, there are a pair of courses in using Adobe After Effects, a digital motion graphics platform for crafting everything from basic animations all the way up to elaborate graphics sequences.

As for audio editing, there’s a crash course in using Adobe Audition. Web design? There’s an Adobe XD course. Elaborate graphics work? You can fall back on training in the trusty Adobe Illustrator. And there’s even full training in creating amazing videos on your phone using Adobe Premiere Rush.

The full 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle gathers $2,200 worth of impactful training, but as part of this offer, users get all 11 courses for barely over $5 each at just $59.95.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.