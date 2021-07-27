There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

The wellness and well-being space has always been particularly crowded, with countless new apps popping up every day, jostling for consumer attention. Luckily, these buyers are hungry to find the app that will change their lives for the good. But standing out in this crowd is still a particularly tricky proposition, Claudio Franco, CMO of Gympass says. Gympass partners with hundreds of gyms, studios, trainers and more to offer users an all-in-one monthly fitness and wellness membership.

“You’re operating in a crowded space with lots of free options, not curated, and available in all languages, in all formats,” Franco says. “The one thing that makes marketing very different in this space is creativity.”

Another unique and challenging aspect is that the consumer category is large, but consists of numerous subcategories, each of which require personalization. It’s critical to consider different buyers right at the beginning of their health journey, with very different goals, from getting in shape after the sloth of the quarantine, to adding weight lifting to a well-established running program. But changing wellness habits is notoriously hard. So a marketer needs to understand what’s motivating each of these buyers, dig in to what the particular trigger is that could change their habits.

Another key difference in the health and wellness space is the need to be incredibly super inspirational. Reaching these buyers is about making them believe this company is the solution to their fitness aspirations and larger wellness daydreams.

“It’s different from insurance,” Franco points out. “If you have a car, or a house, you need insurance. But no one dives into a fitness program without that specific, and very personal, trigger.”

Again, one consumer is beginning to work out on orders of their doctor, another sustains an injury and needs to rehabilitate, or summer’s coming up and they want a beach body, and on and on.

“Even when you’re expanding your categories, you need to personalize your messaging according to multiple needs and journeys,” he says.

Personalizing messages with data

Of course, this level of personalization requires data, Franco says, using an example from Gympass’s launch in Brazil. Consumer data in the space showed 60 to 80% of their members were first-timers, defined by never having been to a gym before, or lacking an active gym membership in the previous three months.

However, in early-stage markets for the company, data showed their early adopters were usually individuals that were active before or they had family memberships in a flagship gym — and had advanced needs.

They also found that when they analyzed the top advertisers in the sports and fitness space, most companies were pitching to the consumers who were already active – which in Brazil is just 5% of the population. If they were to angle their marketing in this direction, they wouldn’t increase the share of active people in a country, thereby creating incremental demand, or changing habits, Franco says. By learning who was being left out of fitness marketing, Franco’s team changed the way they create their campaigns and creative in order to resonate with the 85 percent of the population in the U.S. that’s not already active, 95% in Brazil, and 80% in the U.K.

“Data leads to deeply understanding your audience and what they need, where the untapped potential is that will make your business grow differently from others in the industry,” Franco says.

Connecting data, creative and testing

Data kicks into high gear in their lifecycle CRM and paid advertising. For example, Franco explains, the partners they choose to feature on a landing page can make all the difference depending on the audience they’re targeting. The choice depends on where a member lives, which company they work for, the most popular partner in their area, the tier that they’re most interested in subscribing to, and so on.

“Overall, you need to understand that the wellness journey is long,” he says. “Usually 70 to 80% of consumers drop out in the early stages, and reengagement is a continuous challenge. That’s a key success factor if you want to make an impact in the health and wellness space.”

