Ember Lab announced today that it has delayed Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The date has moved from August 24 to September 21.

The action-adventure game is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows. In a message on Twitter, Ember Lab noted that the delay was to give the team time to “polish the game across all platforms.”

Delays like this are common in the gaming industry, especially during the pandemic era. And as far as delays go, this on the smaller side. Ember Lab has pushed the date back just a bit over a month.

Kena combines elements games like The Legend of Zelda and Beyond Good & Evil with some light Pikmin elements, as you have a group of small creatures that you can order around while you explore, solve puzzles, and fight monsters. Sony has promoted the indie game heavily along with its new console, the PlayStation 5.