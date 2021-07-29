There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

There’s nothing like proving you really know your way around a critical tech area. Armed with that kind of knowledge, you can start charting your own career path as an IT pro. With certification from the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) a tech industry seal of approval for nearly 30 years, it can be a decision-maker in landing you the tech job you want.

With top-flight IT experts always in high demand, you can join their ranks and get to the top of even the most exclusive resume piles with the training from The All-Access CompTIA A+ and Network Certification Prep Bundle.

Not only is CompTIA the gold standard of IT certifications, this 12-course, 160-plus hour package of training also includes all of CompTIA’s best, training in all the top disciplines to earn a dozen certifications in all the most sought-after areas where companies need major talent.

It begins with training in tackling the CompTIA A+ exam, the primary cert for anyone looking to begin an IT career. These Core 1 and Core 2 prep courses cover all the basics, including everything from mobile devices, networking technology, and hardware to virtualization, cloud computing, and network troubleshooting.

From there, further coursework helps explore all the most vital areas in IT training, including certification in elite networking tactics in Network+, and the latest in cloud technologies to ace the Cloud+ exam.

But since there’s still no area in tech today more vitally important than cybersecurity, no fewer than eight courses get into that rich need area. It starts with the CompTIA Security+ training, the first security certification any IT professional needs, before moving into an Advanced Security Practitioner course, as well as how to earn big bucks as a security analyst. There’s even the PenTest+ course training to get students up to speed in finding system vulnerabilities and using those talents as certified ethical hackers.

