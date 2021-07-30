Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Horizon: Forbidden West isn’t coming out this year. That’s according to a GamesBeat source and corroborated by a source for Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. What does this mean for Sony’s holiday release slate? Well, PlayStation probably isn’t worried, as PlayStation 5 hardware and software continue to sell well.

GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti discuss all of that and more on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides.