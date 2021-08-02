Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

The new generation of gaming consoles are great at playing games, but they are also excellent media devices. And peripheral manufacturer 8BitDo is launching two new Xbox media remotes to help unlock some of that potential. The company announced the 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox in two flavors and with controls designed to specifically navigate Microsoft’s console interface.

You can preorder the 8BitDo Xbox Series X/S remotes starting today for $20 for the slimmer model and $25 for the larger option. Both controllers work with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. They also both have a dedicated Home button that can wake an Xbox from sleep as well as the A, B, X, and Y buttons. That is important because you may occasionally run into an app that expects you to use a controller to navigate, and some older Xbox media remotes lack those standard inputs. Finally, 8BitDo’s controllers have back-lit buttons.

The company begins shipping the 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox on September 15.

I’m gonna grab one, because I want to know if I can recommend this. I do think you should have a traditional TV-style remote if you consume most of your media through a console, and I still really like the official Xbox One media remote that continues to work well with Xbox Series X/S. But Microsoft doesn’t sell that anymore. You can still get it used — but it does not have those aforementioned A, B, X, and Y buttons.