In the wake of COVID, you may have noticed a sharp increase in the number of webinar invitations you’ve received. That’s no coincidence because while the uptick in virtual engagement events was fueled during the pandemic, they’re sticking around now for one simple reason: they definitely seem to work.

More than 70 percent of marketers say webinars help a brand reach more leads, with 73 percent of B2B users saying they generate more high-quality leads. Viewers in 2020 watched three times more webinar content than they did in 2019, with over 90 percent of marketers considering their webinar results a success.

For those looking to jump on the webinar train, or for companies and individuals just looking to streamline their sales meetings, virtual events, or online lessons, LiveWebinar Pro has a mix of features and engagement tools that translate into real results.

Unlike some of its competitors, LiveWebinar Pro is entirely cloud-based and easy to set up without any of those eyebrow-raising downloads or plugins required.

Once inside, users also find that LiveWebinar Pro packs in all the elements for engaging your audience, including simple screen sharing, virtual whiteboards, customized branding, social media integration, full chat capabilities — and you can even host the session under your own web domain for an ultra-professional look.

Speaking of integration, LiveWebinar Pro plays nicely with the rest of the web, so your webinars can run smoothly on any platform while you broadcast to social channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Of course, a webinar isn’t over when the livestream ends. With full recording features, you can make sure the session is safely captured, edited, then distributed so anyone who missed you live will always get a second chance.

A LiveWebinar Pro subscription also lets users run tests, polls, and surveys around their events and includes advanced metrics to track how your viewers are engaging with you and your content.

A lifetime subscription to a LiveWebinar Pro account with access for up to 100 attendees is valued at over $700, but as part of the current Semi-Annual Sale, you can enjoy an extra 30 percent off the already discounted price. When you use the code ANNUAL30 at checkout, your total drops to just $69.30.

