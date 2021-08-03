All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Activision Blizzard has created a new mobile game studio for the Call of Duty franchise. The studio is working on an unannounced title for the Call of Duty franchise. Daniel Alegre, the president and chief operating officer at the company, made the announcement in today’s earnings call with analysts.
This new studio is in addition to the Call of Duty: Mobile game, which has had more than 500 million downloads and was made by China’s TiMi Studio, a division of Tencent.
The free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile game has won over a lot of new gamers who don’t play Call of Duty, and Activision Blizzard has been trying to convert those players to paying gamers.
