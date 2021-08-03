Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Goodgame Studios has launched Big Farm Story on the PC as its latest farm simulator and role-playing game.

The title is available for PC players on Steam and the Microsoft Store for $20. Based on Hamburg, Germany-based Goodgame Studios’ popular Big Farm brand, which has attracted more than 92 million players worldwide, the title lets players craft their own story by building their dream farm with friends and animals.

Farming is a perennial big genre on both mobile and the PC, and Goodgame is pushing ahead against a wide range of rivals from Farming Simulator to Zynga’s FarmVille games.

Big Farm Story joins other Goodgame hits such as Big Farm and Big Farm: Mobile Harvest. After finding themselves on their missing grandfather’s abandoned farm, Big Farm Story players can rebuild the farm to its former glory, harvest crops, and take care of animals on the land. Whether decorating the farm or farmhouse, visiting neighbors, or making new friends in town, players can explore, craft, and collect items in nearby forests or at the beach, as well as learn new skills like fishing or cooking.

Simon Andrews, head of studio at Goodgame Studios, said in a statement that the game had good results during its early access stage, and player feedback has helped the company push the game to be better. Goodgame said in an email that the team wanted to give classic farm gaming its own unique spin and add a deeper story layer as well as accessibility.

The game is a story-driven role-playing game that gives players a chance to relax in the countryside, adopt and take care of animals, make friends, and grow and customize a farm. The previous games were free-to-play multiplayer farm simulation games.

Alongside the full game, Big Farm Story players can also access a new, Asian-themed downloadable content (DLC), which includes a dwarf squirrel pet that accompanies them on a quest, 13 furniture and decorations items, building skins for player’s farmhouses, as well as a windmill, well and animal barns with unique designs.

To celebrate the game’s launch, Goodgame Studios will continue its collaboration with non-profit organization One Tree Planted to donate 1,000 trees – and plant one additional tree – for every sold game during August to help reach the goal of 10,000 trees. Big Farm Story players will have the opportunity to decide where the trees are planted by voting on their favorite locations in Big Farm Story’s Community Hub on Steam.

Goodgame Studios focuses on free-to-play mobile and browser games. It has titles in 26 languages and more than 500 million registered users. Since 2018, it has been a division of the Stillfront Group. Goodgame has 270 employees.