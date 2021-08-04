Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Amazon Games announced today that it is pushing back New World‘s release by a month, sliding its original August 31 debut to September 28.

New World is an MMORPG that has players fighting, crafting, and exploring a fantasy world inspired by the Americas during its colonization. It recently had a closed beta, and Amazon Games notes that the feedback from this is why it’s taking some extra time to release this game.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

Amazon’s last major game, Crucible, was a team-based shooter that the studio took out of beta and then cancelled. The company can’t afford another failure with New World.

The game also has an opportunity to attract disgruntled World of Warcraft players, many of whom are quitting the MMO due to a lack of interest in the current Shadowlands expansion and in protest over Blizzard’s sexual harassment allegations.