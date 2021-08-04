All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Amazon Games announced today that it is pushing back New World‘s release by a month, sliding its original August 31 debut to September 28.
New World is an MMORPG that has players fighting, crafting, and exploring a fantasy world inspired by the Americas during its colonization. It recently had a closed beta, and Amazon Games notes that the feedback from this is why it’s taking some extra time to release this game.
A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn
— New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021
Amazon’s last major game, Crucible, was a team-based shooter that the studio took out of beta and then cancelled. The company can’t afford another failure with New World.
Webinar
Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.
The game also has an opportunity to attract disgruntled World of Warcraft players, many of whom are quitting the MMO due to a lack of interest in the current Shadowlands expansion and in protest over Blizzard’s sexual harassment allegations.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties