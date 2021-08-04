Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

As part of Electronic Art’s financial report today, the publisher revealed that Apex Legends averaged 13 million weekly active players during Season 9.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale shooter. Its seasons introduce new content for players to unlock and buy, keeping them engaged (and more likely to spend money). Season 9 launched May 9. Season 10 kicked off August 3.

EA also noted that Apex Legends set a new record for peak daily players. The shooter debuted February 4, 2019, but it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. It should continue to be a money maker for EA for some time yet.

Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legend’s developer, is something of a golden child at EA right now. Along with Apex Legends, the studio created a hit single-player game with 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.