As part of Electronic Art’s financial report today, the publisher revealed that Apex Legends averaged 13 million weekly active players during Season 9.
Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale shooter. Its seasons introduce new content for players to unlock and buy, keeping them engaged (and more likely to spend money). Season 9 launched May 9. Season 10 kicked off August 3.
EA also noted that Apex Legends set a new record for peak daily players. The shooter debuted February 4, 2019, but it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. It should continue to be a money maker for EA for some time yet.
Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legend’s developer, is something of a golden child at EA right now. Along with Apex Legends, the studio created a hit single-player game with 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
