Electronic Arts reported better-than-expected earnings today for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, as live operations for existing games like FIFA 21 and Apex Legends helped it through a quarter with smaller releases.

Net bookings for the quarter were $1.34 billion, down 3% from $1.39 billion a year ago and above both EA’s guidance of $1.25 billion and the analyst consensus expectations of $1.27 billion. The slight decline compared to a year ago isn’t unusual, given the pandemic’s huge effect on games last year, as more people stayed inside and played more. Now that things have loosened somewhat, that effect has been muted.

The Redwood City, California-based video game giant reported net income of $204 million, or 71 cents a share, on revenues of $1.55 billion, compared with net income of $365 million, or $1.25 a share, on revenue of $1.46 billion a year ago.

Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in an email to GamesBeat that EA beat revenue expectations by $86 million and raised guidance for the full year by $100 million. EA also beat earnings-per-share estimates by 24 cents and raised guidance by 25 cents.

“Nice beat, fully passed through the upside,” Pachter said.

In after-hours trading, the stock is up at $143.50 a share, up 2.5%. Bookings reflect actual cash coming into the company, while revenues don’t include numbers that are yet to be realized, such as virtual goods that have been purchased but not used yet in game.

Analysts expected EA’s adjusted earnings per share for the quarter to be 62 cents, based on a consensus from analysts, on revenues of $1.27 billion. EA itself had forecast that net income would be $70 million, or 24 cents a share, on revenues of $1.25 billion.

For the trailing 12 months, EA reported net bookings of $6.14 billion, up 3% from the prior year.

In the quarter, EA launched Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on May 14. This RPG series is a fan-favorite.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year with our incredible teams delivering experiences that continue to bring hundreds of millions of players together,” said Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, in a statement. “Our new launches, leading games, and live services all had an outstanding quarter. With our expanding EA Sports portfolio, more amazing experiences in Apex Legends, the groundbreaking new Battlefield 2042, and our leading live services including mobile, we’re set to deliver more great games and content to players this year.”

Both Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone have served as free-to-play games that garner a massive audience and funnel the users toward a premium product like Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War. These keep players glued to the Call of Duty franchise year-round, and they can help stave off competitors.

With Battlefield, EA’s approach will be different. During the quarter, EA also revealed its ambitious plans for Battlefield 2042, a multiplayer-only game with three modes, including Battlefield: Portal, where players can mod their own battles and create zany and anachronistic competitions, such as World War II infantry swarming a modern tank. That game debuts October 22, during the third fiscal quarter.

“We delivered a big beat this quarter, primarily driven by outperformance from our recent launches coupled with continued strong execution in our live services,” said chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the launches of our sports titles this quarter and Battlefield 2042 in time for the holidays. Based on our strong performance this quarter and supported by our ongoing confidence in our live services, we are raising our outlook for the full year. Our strategic position has never been stronger, with growth drivers in place for this year, next year, and beyond.”

EA is working on a Battlefield mobile game for 2022, using the Industrial Toys team.

Game user numbers

More than 140 million players engaged with EA Sports over the trailing 12 months. More than 31 million players have joined FIFA 21 on console and PC since the launch.

FIFA Ultimate Team matches are up 48% for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a year earlier.

And Apex Legends Season 9 averaged more than 13 million weekly active players.

A look ahead

For the upcoming second fiscal quarter ending September 30, EA forecast that net income will be $1.05 million, or 36 cents a share, on revenues of $1.775 billion. Net bookings are expected to be $1.725 billion in the second fiscal quarter. Madden NFL is debuting shortly on August 20 and its results will show up in that quarter.

Analysts estimated that EA would report non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07 for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30.

And analysts estimated that EA would report non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.38 on revenue of $7.39 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Today, EA said it expects revenues of $6.85 billion, net income of $456 million, net bookings of $7.4 billion. Overall, EA now has 11,000 employees.

The long view

It’s probably worth noting that we’ve come a long way from the days when games were just “hit-driven” businesses that investors stay away from. As Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick pointed out in an interview, it’s still a hit-driven business. But for the companies that have franchises that have lasted a long time, results can be more predictable. That’s because free-to-play games ushered in the notion of live updates that can re-engage players and get them to continue putting money into games.

That means that games last longer than they did in the past, easing the pressure for lots of new game launches. They can produce predictable revenue for a longer time than in the past. The companies are also no longer at the mercy of the console cycle. They have multiple consoles to make games for, and they can also make games for the PC and mobile devices. There are more platforms where games can make money.

The financial results look smoother, and public company investors can feel more comfortable investing in such businesses. And with the predictable revenue, the game companies can take more time investing in the next big hit.