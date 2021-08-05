All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Electronic Arts is really making that Dead Space game that fans wanted. The game is going simply by the name “Dead Space.” And as I previously reported, that represents developer EA Motive’s desire to remake the original game while also rebooting the franchise as a whole. And fans should get a chance to experience the results of those efforts when Dead Space launches in fall of 2022, according to sources familiar with development.
This means the game is a little bit more than a year away. Of course, in the tumultuous games industry, target dates slip frequently. And it’s important to note that EA has not yet publicly stated or confirmed release timing for Dead Space.
I reached out to EA for comment, and a spokesperson for the publisher provided the following statement:
“We haven’t shared a release date for the game, and we don’t have any comment based on the current rumor and speculation. But we’re glad people are excited for the game!”
But internally, EA is expecting to launch Dead Space during its fiscal 2023. So we won’t see that in its financial guidance until early next year. But by then, we will likely have heard more from the publisher about this game.
The company does have some intentions to reveal more of Dead Space before the end of 2021. That could take the form of a trailer dropping on the company’s YouTube page, or maybe it’s another candidate to show up at The Game Awards in December.
At that time, it’s possible that EA could give a release date — although that might go against current trends. Many publishers are keeping final release dates quiet until much later in the marketing cycle. This is due to the pandemic making a tough business even more uncertain. But it’s also because publishers are seeing little downside as games continue to sell even if customers have to wait to the last minute for release specifics. For example, Nintendo didn’t announce Mario Golf: Super Rush until February, and it sold more than 1.3 million copies in 5 days in June.
