For IT specialists or those who strive to be one someday, the pursuit of knowledge is eternal. And it’s not just because they have a thirst for the new and groundbreaking…though they usually do. It’s because at the pace of modern tech, to be slow and resistant to new tech and new ideas will inevitably put those snails on the fast track to a new line of work.

Today’s tech heads have to know it all, so a course collection like The Ultimate Kubernetes and Cloud Certification Bundle can be a solid introduction to many of today’s newest, freshest approaches or a solid refresher for veterans who want to make sure they stay in the game.

Newbie or pro, this 12-course collection will give any student a lot to chew on, including over 110 hours of intensive instruction covering topics like Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, CompTIA, and more.

Learners can wade into the intricate world of programming with the DevOps Fundamentals course. This intro-level training walks any IT pro through the DevOps process, a set of practices that meld the occasionally diverse software development and operations path into one cohesive product development life cycle for projects like deploying apps in the cloud.

Meanwhile, the coursework also delves deep into Kubernetes, a sophisticated container platform that helps handfuls of different data sets and software programs all run safely together and in concert. After learning about the core basics in the Kubernetes: Containerizing Applications in the Cloud course, students can then advance into automating and boosting the efficiency of their builds as a certified expert. Courses can help those students take and pass the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) and Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exams and earn that elite verification of their abilities.

As for the rest of this package, learners will also explore the cloud in all its varied iterations. Since there’s no more trusted authority in IT training than CompTIA, the CompTIA Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+ courses can pave the way to that knowledge with basic Cloud concepts and planning and preparing a cloud deployment, designed with compliance, security, and identity access management requirements in mind.

With an understanding of cloud operations, the remaining courses explore how each of the most popular cloud development platforms let users deploy their varied features, with training in using Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Each course in The Ultimate Kubernetes and Cloud Certification Training Bundle is a nearly $100 value on its own, but together, you can get the entire package now for a fraction of that price, just $39.99.

