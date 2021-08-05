Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Focus Home Interactive announced today that it is acquiring Dotemu, one of the biggest indie studios for throwback retro-style games. As part of the deal, Focus Home will get a 77.5% controlling share of Dotemu for 38.5 million euros ($46 million). Dotemu chief executive officer Cyrille Imbert remains in charge of the studio. Imbert is also still a shareholder in Dotemu and is joining Focus Home Interactive Group’s executive committee.

And according to Focus Home Interactive chief executive officer Christophe Nobileau, this deal is about exactly what you would expect. Dotemu has built a reputation for developing new versions of classic franchises, and Focus Home wants to get in on that space. Most recently, Dotemu released the excellent Streets of Rage 4, but it has also brought back classics like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.

“The arrival of Dotemu marks a key step in the acceleration of the group’s growth and in the diversification of its expertise,” said Nobileau. “By enriching our editorial line, we are opening up a new revenue stream and new market shares to conquer in a fast-growing sector.”

This is part of an industry-wide trend of acquisitions and consolidation. Publishers need more content as game sales continue to grow. And Focus Home is a major part of that with Dotemu joining other recent acquisitions like Deck13 and Streum On.

As for Dotemu, Imbert says this gives the studio a chance to widen its approach.

“This new collaboration will allow Dotemu to benefit from the incontestable expertise of Focus Home Interactive’s teams for the production of double-A titles and therefore launch the production of future remakes or sequels on licenses of first-generation 3D consoles,” said Imbert.

So while Dotemu is resurrecting arcade classics like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Metal Slug, it may next start mining the Sega Saturn, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64 for its next revitalization projects.