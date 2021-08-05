With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

HeyRenee has raised $3.8 million for a personal healthcare concierge, which is the next home healthcare business from the founders of Heal.

Renee Dua and Nick Desai started Heal in 2014, after a bad experience in an emergency room with their son. They created a startup where doctors would make house calls to see patients in their homes or via remote telemedine appointments. Mobile healthcare became a huge trend during the pandemic, and it grew to serve patients in a number of stages.

Over seven years, Heal raised more than $120 million. But Desai started thinking about what he wanted to do next and he left in March. His wife Renee Dua stayed on longer to finish up her work as the company’s chief medical officer. Then she also left. For a time, they focused on taking care of their family, and then they started thinking about their next startup.

That’s where HeyRenee comes in. The company is “your personal care concierge.” It’s a service that has similar vibes to Heal in that it focuses on patients and using digital technology to provide better healthcare to them. In this case, HeyRenee helps people such as the elderly, the underserved, and those with chronic health conditions manage their patient care. The aim is to use the concierge service to tie all of the patients’ medical needs — from prescriptions to doctor visits — through one digital helper.

Image Credit: HeyRenee

Los Angeles-based HeyRenee will be an open platform that will eventually work with every provider, partner, and point solution to curate the necessary combination of services for each patient’s specific needs.

Quiet Capital led the oversubscribed $3.8 million funding round, with Mucker Capital, Fika Ventures, Tau Ventures, Global Founders Capital and SaaS Venture Capital also participating. HeyRenee is using seed proceeds to curate digital health partners, build a team of product and engineering leaders, and win early customers.

Dua, a practicing nephrologist, said in a statement that it’s “impossibly difficult for all of us, certainly older, sicker Americans, to follow the many instructions from their doctors.” She said those instructions are the recipe for patients to lead happier, healthier lives, and people need help managing those instructions.

She said HeyRenee’s aim is to build something to finally slow the progression and exploding costs of easily treated chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and mental health issues by taking the burden of managing healthcare and making it effortless.

About 85% of the people who used telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a household income over $150,000. However, the true potential of the digital health revolution is to transform care for the neediest amongst us, the company said. HeyRenee aims to do that by demystifying and integrating previously disconnected point solutions and providers to work together in a data-driven symphony in a delightfully easy patient-centric experience, Desai said.

Image Credit: HeyRenee

HeyRenee intends to ease the burden of healthcare coordination — from appointment scheduling, in-home services and medication delivery to Telehealth and symptom and vital signs monitoring, all in one easy-to-use and highly intuitive app. HeyRenee won’t provide an actual personal caretaker to provide care to a specific patient, but such a caretaker might use HeyRenee to manage a patient’s care, Desai said.

Amit Garg, managing partner at Tau Ventures, said in a statement that the idea is a brilliant one from experience cofounders. He noted his firm invests in AI-first companies and having a moat around data is key. He believes the benefits HeyRenee will offer will help improve the lives of patients.

The platform is expected to launch in 2022. The founders reminded us that the business is personal. After seeing the aftermath of a surgery gone wrong for her father, Dua saw that his memory was greatly affected. He had a new cognitive background because the hospital stay wiped him out. She became his caretaker, and is taking this knowledge with her into HeyRenee because she believes everyone needs a “Renee” as a best friend on their healthcare journey.