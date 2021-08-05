All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Nintendo said its earnings took a slight dip for the first fiscal quarter (second calendar quarter) ended June 30. The Japanese company said its Switch hybrid console has now sold 89 million devices to date.
Both revenue and profit were down compared to a year ago, when profits were propped up for all companies due to the huge demand for games during the pandemic lockdown.
Switch hardware sales were 4.45 million units in the quarter, down 21.7% from a year earlier. And software sales were 45.29 million units, down 10.2%.
Revenue was $2.94 billion, dow 9.9% for the quarter, while operating profit was $1.09 billion, down 17.3%. The first fiscal quarter of 2020 had the benefit of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 10 million copies a year ago. This year, there weren’t big titles.
New Pokémon Snap sold 2.07 million copies outside Japan. Mario Golf: Super Rush sold 1.34 million. Animal Crossing sold 1.26 million, bringing its lifetime sales to 34 million copies.
Nintendo is planning to launch its OLED Switch model in October.
