If you’re looking for an exciting new job, then you have absolutely come to the right place! Every week for the last number of months we have been sharing brilliant opportunities with you, in the hopes of helping the world get back to work after the pandemic. And since things have started to return to normal, there are more jobs than ever, and we’re so excited to share them with you!

Check them out now.

CGI is seeking a Big Data Engineer to join their team! You are both a generalist, capable of picking up and working with multiple, disparate systems, and an expert, having an ability to dive deep into specific topics and quickly master them.

The successful candidate will evangelize and lead the team in Data Operations best practices, ensuring delivery of highly available and scalable systems. They will be able to effectively communicate decisions, ideas, designs, and operation of systems and services to others in a clear and concise manner. They will foster collaboration with software product development, architecture, and IT teams to ensure releases are delivered with repeatable and auditable processes.

The ideal candidate will have an engineering background, in either Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics or Software Engineering, along with 3+ years Building/maintaining CI/CD pipelines in an enterprise setting and 3+ years working with Big Data Cloud on Azure Synapse. Strong experience configuring and/or integrating with monitoring and logging solutions such as syslog, ELK (Elastic, Logstash, Kibana) and Kafka is also important, as is strong UNIX/Linux systems administration skills, including configuration, troubleshooting, and automation.

The Media Connect team at Bloomberg is responsible for providing real-time communication solutions for the Bloomberg Professional Service. They specialize in developing applications for voice and video collaboration. They are currently building a cross-platform video conference application having deep integration with the Bloomberg Terminal, especially its chat tool: Instant Bloomberg. This application leverages the Jitsi open source project at its core.

They are seeking driven software engineers with experience in web development, who want to own the product and who can thrive in a team environment. The successful candidate will provide technical leadership and guidance in developing full stack web applications while adhering to best practices, while taking ownership of projects and their life cycle, stewarding them from conception to shipping. They will collaborate effectively across product, UX, and engineering to deliver concrete results.

The ideal candidate will have 4+ years of experience developing full stack web applications along with 4+ years of experience with JavaScript (ES6+) or TypeScript, along with proficiency with HTML, CSS, browser quirks, caching, cookies, and web toolchains.

As a Customer Success Engineer, you will be part of a business-critical capability to enable our customers’ secure environments. You act as their day-to-day technical contact, building relationships with them to ensure proper security integrations. This includes guidance for adoption, accelerated integrations with new cloud security products, and real-time support and strategy. You are someone who is highly technical, understands cloud technologies, and understands the complex world of cloud ecosystems and integrations.

You love solving critical problems in challenging environments. In this role, you will work closely with CISOs, Security Architects, Customer Success Managers, and Development Operations teams within mid-to-large enterprises to implement best-in-class cloud security solutions. You will be the frontline defense against the world’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges. The end result for the client? Better digital protection. The end result for you? An important career that impacts our daily lives in the digital age.

