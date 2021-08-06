Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

The gaming industry delivered earnings this week, and the crew talks about it on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides podcast. It turns out companies are still seeing strong performance even if sales are down compared to the 2020 pandemic. Nintendo has sold 89 million Switch systems, GTA V has sold more than 150 million copies, and PlayStation Plus continues to grow.

Also, GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti answer listener questions. Join us, won’t you?