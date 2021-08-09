All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Developer Ninja Theory announced today that an optimization patch for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available now for Xbox Series X/S
This update adds support for ray tracing, 4K resolutions, and 120hz. It also introduces improved particle effects and details, along with a chapter select.
We’re excited to announce a new, free update for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, available now on Xbox Series X|S.
✨ Ray tracing on both Series X & S
✨ Up to 4K resolution
✨ Up to 120hz
✨ Updated materials, particles and details
✨ Chapter select pic.twitter.com/rUvbYIOAG3
— Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) August 9, 2021
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice debuted in 2017. In 2018, Microsoft announced that they had acquired Ninja Theory. Now the studio is working on a sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.
The Xbox Series X/S has been a hit since its debut last November, even with a slow trickle of exclusives. Patches that improve the quality of games released for the last generation of consoles give new console owners something to play that can still show off their machine’s intense tech.
