Developer Ninja Theory announced today that an optimization patch for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available now for Xbox Series X/S

This update adds support for ray tracing, 4K resolutions, and 120hz. It also introduces improved particle effects and details, along with a chapter select.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice debuted in 2017. In 2018, Microsoft announced that they had acquired Ninja Theory. Now the studio is working on a sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

The Xbox Series X/S has been a hit since its debut last November, even with a slow trickle of exclusives. Patches that improve the quality of games released for the last generation of consoles give new console owners something to play that can still show off their machine’s intense tech.