– NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) Registration is still open (free of charge) https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2021–

The “NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)” opened on July 28, an online event organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to offer you information on the attractiveness of the investment environment in Japan and initiatives toward the realization of Net Zero.

At the “Japan Technology Showcase” area of the virtual venue, 54 exhibitors* introduced their technologies and services through PR videos and materials. The venue was filled with live interaction between attendees as avatars. Attendees can continue to visit as an avatar to view the videos and materials at each booth and set up individual meetings with each exhibitor until September 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005596/en/

JETRO_Booth (Graphic: Business Wire)

Details of NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)

The NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) aims to promote the attractiveness of Japan’s investment environment and efforts to achieve Net Zero.

Organizers: Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Event date: From Wednesday July 28, 2021, online * The virtual platform will be open from 10:00 am on July 28 till 11:59 pm on September 10 (JST)

Event overview: “Auditorium” – Main Program by global leaders * Available from 3:00 pm on August 11 (JST) Panel discussion between 15 current global business leaders on Net Zero trends – JETRO overseas offices event series Held in sequence from August 11 (JST)

“Japan Technology Showcase”

Fifty-four companies and local governments with advanced Japanese technology and services hold PR booths at our virtual venue to showcase the appeal of the investment environment in Japan

“Video Library”

Discover videos related to the attractiveness of Japan’s investment environment and the realization of carbon neutrality.

Communication by Avatar

In our virtual venue, participants can use avatars to communicate in real time with exhibitors and other participants

Attendance fee: Free

For media related inquiries

NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) PR Office

SAKI MASUNO / E-mail info-media@jbc-online.com / +81 70 3190 3662