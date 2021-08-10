All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Nintendo announced today that it will host another Indie World showcase at 9 a.m. Pacific tomorrow, August 11.
The 20-minute show will give Nintendo a chance to highlight some of the biggest indie games coming to the Switch for the rest of this year and beyond. The console has some major first-party releases on the way, including Metroid: Dread, but indies have found a lot of success on the machine. They can help fill out Switch’s holiday lineup.
Hopefully, this show will include a look at Hollow Knight: Silksong. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard about the anticipated sequel to the beloved Metroidvania.
We could also expect some announcements for new indie games. These events typically include at least one title that surprise launches right after the show.
