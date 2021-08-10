Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Nintendo announced today that it will host another Indie World showcase at 9 a.m. Pacific tomorrow, August 11.

The 20-minute show will give Nintendo a chance to highlight some of the biggest indie games coming to the Switch for the rest of this year and beyond. The console has some major first-party releases on the way, including Metroid: Dread, but indies have found a lot of success on the machine. They can help fill out Switch’s holiday lineup.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch. Watch live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/MdxUruKrcL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2021

Hopefully, this show will include a look at Hollow Knight: Silksong. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard about the anticipated sequel to the beloved Metroidvania.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

We could also expect some announcements for new indie games. These events typically include at least one title that surprise launches right after the show.