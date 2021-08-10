Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

On this episode of Last of the Nintendogs, voice actors give us some clues about the next Xenoblade and the Super Mario Bros. movie. We talk about our favorite Wii games (and try to bring up more than just Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel), and Nintendo provides some updated Switch sales numbers.

Come hunt with the dog pack!