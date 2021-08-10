With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

The blockchain. NFTs. Buying and selling cryptos. There are riches stashed all over the world of digital currencies if you know where to look. Of course, they aren’t just lying around giving themselves away though. If you want to build yourself a healthy stream for regular passive income dealing in the realm of cryptos, you’re definitely going to have to earn it.

With the training in the Cryptocurrency Wealth Creation: Staking, Lending and Trading Course, learners will understand how cryptocurrencies work as well as the steps for making money in that volatile investment arena.

Best of all, all this knowledge can be earned and internalized in just 60 minutes. Instructor Sorin Constantin has spent the last decade as an online entrepreneur and breaks down the platforms students need to know and the processes they need to follow to start generating ongoing income from cryptos.

This video course is tailored to beginners as Constantin explores how to set accounts with the most popular generators and then get started.

Crypto staking is the way generators can hang on to certain crypto holdings just so they can earn special rewards or start collecting interest. Meanwhile, crypto lending is much like it sounds, a way of using cryptocurrency as collateral to obtain a loan and ultimately pay it off over time. This training explores how learners can start generating regular, steady income streams just through mastering these processes.

Meanwhile, further exploration gets into other income-generating areas, including copy trading, ICOs, yield farming, and more. Over this course, students get deep into the world of decentralized finance known as DeFi. With the steps offered in this course, users acquire the knowledge to start creating and selling their own financial products through the public decentralized blockchain network, cutting out banks and brokerages to execute those financial deals without all those intermediary institutions taking a cut.

The Cryptocurrency Wealth Creation: Staking, Lending, and Trading Course is usually offered for $200, but with the current offer, students can learn all this crypto training for 90 percent off, down to only $19.99.

