Game streaming platform Trovo had over 60 million total hours watched in 2021’s second quarter, according to Streams Charts. That is up from the over 45 million total hours watched in Q1.

Trovo is a smaller platform than Twitch and YouTube, but it is experiencing some hefty growth with viewers increasing in browsers and via mobile apps. Trovo’s most-viewed games include a lot of titles you’d expect to see on the top charts at Twitch, including Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends, but it also includes mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire.

Image Credit: Streams Charts

“It is easy to lose sight of streaming startups when established platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook are constantly making headlines, but Trovo is gradually growing its footprint and identity,” Doron Nir, the cofounder of StreamElements, noted in a release sent to GamesBeat. “In addition to meeting the barrier to entry with an accessible broadcasting and chat interface and being the first to offer transcodes to all users, it has embraced a lot of the third party production and engagement tools that are the backbone of its competitors. While the road is long for newer platforms, the gaming market is big enough that strategic perseverance will pay off, especially for a platform like Trovo that is having strong quarterly growth.”

Trovo is technically in beta, and has been since it launched last year. But for users and viewers, there is no practical difference between a beta and a full release. Tencent, the Chinese technology conglomerate and largest video game publisher in the world, is Trovo’s parent company. Growth for the platform is expected as it is still relatively young, and it is likely enjoying the same pandemic boost that other gaming-related services have seen over the past year.

StreamElements offers engagement, production, and monetization tools for streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Trovo recently partnered with StreamElements for its services.