Unity announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Parsec, which develops software for remote desktop access and streaming. The deal is for about $320 million in cash.

Parsec became a useful tool for game developers during the pandemic, as it allowed many to access work computers from home. Companies like Ubisoft and Sega also used the tech to give journalists and streamers (like me) remote demos of games.

Unity is behind the popular game engine of the same name. It doesn’t take much imagination to realize how Parsec’s tech could be useful to Unity.

“This transaction is an important step toward Parsec’s and Unity’s expanded cloud vision: that creators should expect to be able to work from any location, on any device through rich and powerful tools and seamless cloud infrastructure to deliver the real-time 3D experiences of the future,” Unity notes in its announcement of the deal.

Unity expects the acquisition to become final during its third quarter. Unity went public in 2020, and has since been ramping up acquisitions, including the multiplayer network framework MLAPI, the computer vision and deep learning company RestAR, and 3D data optimization technology developer Pixyz Software.