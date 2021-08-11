All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
During Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today, we discovered that Axiom Verge 2 is launching … later today. You can buy the Metroidvania sequel on your Switch today.
The original Axiom Verge came out in 2015. The indie game has stood out as one of the better Metroidvanias out there thanks to its atmospheric pixel art.
As far as Metroidvanias go, Axiom Verge leans especially hard toward the Metroid side of the equation. Just looking at a screenshot of the game will give you some of the subterranean, creepy Metroid vibes.
Nintendo is fond of revealing at least one game during these Indie World Showcases that launches right after the show.
