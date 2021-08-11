Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Chucklefish revealed that Eastward is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 16 as a timed exclusive. The studio made the announcement during today’s Indie World show.

The adventure-action RPG game has colorful 2D scenery, and it’s set in a near-future society that is starting to collapse. The human population has shrunk to an all-time low.

As the world around falls to ruin, a hardworking miner called John discovers a young girl named Sam deep underground in a secret facility. After escaping the town, the pair embark on a journey to discover the strange truth about her origins and the mystery behind the sinister creatures who descend on the local towns, devouring everything in their path.

You alternate between controlling John and Sam to solve environmental puzzles as you fight your way through dungeons and unlock hidden paths. It was inspired by 1990s Japanese animation and combines that with 3D lighting techniques and retro-pixel art.

Originally set for 2020, Eastward is making it out the door in a little over a month. Nintendo showed it off at its Indie Showcase today alongside a number of other indie titles.