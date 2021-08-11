Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Loop Hero is coming to Switch this holiday season, Nintendo announced during today’s Indie World Showcase.

Loop Hero launched in March for PC. This will be the indie game’s first console release.

The game has players using cards and exploring a loop of randomly-generated RPG elements.