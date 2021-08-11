All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Loop Hero is coming to Switch this holiday season, Nintendo announced during today’s Indie World Showcase.
Loop Hero launched in March for PC. This will be the indie game’s first console release.
The game has players using cards and exploring a loop of randomly-generated RPG elements.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties