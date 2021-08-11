With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

ServiceNow is extending its footprint into indoor mapping with the acquisition of French startup Mapwize. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow, a workflow automation platform used by businesses such as Deloitte and American Express, said that when the Mapwize acquisition closes in the next couple of months, it will offer the technology as part of a broader service to help employees reserve seats, conference rooms, and other public spaces — as well as generally navigate around large buildings and campuses. Mapwize will eventually be integrated with the Now platform on desktop and mobile.

Founded out of Lille in 2014, Mapwize’s platform is designed to help companies digitalize their existing floorplans, with the ability to import any format such as AutoCAD, and design and manage their maps from a single interface. Mapwize can also be integrated with wayfinding hardware technologies such as beacons.

Hybrid

The acquisition comes amid a turbulent time for the global workforce, as some businesses look to get their workers back to the office while others commit to a permanent remote working arrangement. What eventually becomes the norm remains to be seen, but a hybrid approach is likely to be the compromise that many companies reach with their employees — they can work from home sometimes, but they must come in at least part of the week. And this is the world that ServiceNow said that it’s looking to support with Mapwize under its wing.

It’s ultimately designed to help employees returning to an unfamiliar buildings with new layouts or new-hires that haven’t visited the office yet, while it will also help building managers and administrators identify usage patterns so they can better design their office layouts.