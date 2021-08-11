Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

ILMxLab announced today that Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call is coming to Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets this fall.

The game, or experience as ILMxLab calls it, is the sequel to Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge. The studio, which Disney’s Lucasfilm ownes, revealed new key art and teaser trailer for the “heightened and unpredictable journey that raises the stakes.”

ILMxLab has been one of the spearheads for VR games, in partnership with Facebook’s Oculus division, which has been pushing VR through its wireless Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets. The original Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge debuted in November 2019, and that came after ILMxLab’s Vader Immortal trilogy, where wielding a lightsaber against Darth Vader was lots of fun.

The Last Call installment’s teaser shows Dok-Ondar (played by Cory Rouse) and the return of the boisterous Seezelslak, voiced by actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars: Resistance). You also catch glimpses of new characters Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome (Murder: Joint Enterprise, Carnival Row); and Baron Attsmun, voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour).

Originally appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Baron Attsmun is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. Lens Kamo is the daughter of scholar parents who developed a healthy respect for history. She went into treasure hunting with the sole purpose of getting artifacts out of sites without harming them, and keeping them out of reach of the destructive collectors.

In Galaxy’s Edge, you play as a droid repair technician who crashed on a planet after a pirate attack. It takes place on Batuu, a remote terrestrial planet on the edge of the galaxy’s Outer Rim Territories (it’s the home of Disney parks Star Wars zones). Dok-Ondar will pull up a seat in the cantina and he’ll offer you a job, said game director Jose Perez III.

The sequel will bring the story of Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge to a conclusion. It will be exclusive on the Oculus Quest platform.