Another week down, and another list of super cool job opportunities to share with you lovely people. This week, we’re bringing you a really cool remote M365 engineer role, along with a data job in Grant Thornton and a software development role in Oracle. And trust us when we say they honestly all sound brilliant!

Grant Thornton is looking to hire an experienced Data Engineer to join their growing team. Based in Arlington, the successful candidate will design and implement new, highly-scalable Data Lake in AWS S3 Cloud environment enabling the ability to retrieve, analyze, and report on legacy and current human resource data. They will be responsible for designing and implementing data migration activities from the Metastorm-based Human Resource Management platform to AWS.

Duties will also include supporting the development and implementation of Databrick Delta Lake, and executing on-going operational cloud management activities, to include access and role management, data security, data privacy and encryption, performance optimization, and resolution of issues encountered.

What does success look like? The ideal candidate for this position will have experience in Cloud Architecture & Integration, Cloud Implementation/Migration, Data Warehouse Design, Data Lake Strategy / Implementation and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping businesses in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting brands online, they use their expertise and personal approach to help businesses run smoother. CSC is the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than half of the Best Global Brands, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations.

They’re looking to hire an experienced M365 Engineer, who will be primarily responsible for maintaining all core components of CSC’s desktop environment, policies, Office 365, Intune, and SCCM management. Review, revise, and where needed, create/enforce policies and procedures. The successful candidate will manage, maintain, and monitor core Microsoft systems and services, while defining policies and administering user accounts, computer accounts, and account policies in both on-prem and Azure Active Directory. They will be responsible for Windows desktop operating systems and supporting technologies, patches, and hotfixes utilizing existing SCCM deployment.

Oracle is looking for a Senior Director who combines management skills with a high degree of technical currency and a desire to work with customers. The team currently numbers 15 experienced developers and QA engineers, and is distributed across multiple Oracle offices, plus remote employees, in both the U.S. and Mexico. As leader of this team, you will work with development groups throughout the Oracle Database organization, as well as cross-functional groups such as Sustaining Engineering, Oracle Support, and internal cloud and application teams. This position will be located in either the Nashua, NH or Redwood Shores, CA office, with the expectation of occasional travel to other Oracle sites.

On the technical side, you will be expected to provide leadership in working with the product management team to prioritize and define new feature development for Database Utilities. This will include working towards development of new features in the Database Utilities space, support for features developed by other Oracle Database development teams, and collaboration with Sustaining Engineering to ensure that appropriate resources are applied to remediate customer problems in existing releases. You will represent the organization in a technical sense up to the SVP and EVP level throughout Oracle.