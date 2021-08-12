The most efficient channels, pricing and packaging, even strategies for cancellations -- find out how the pros do it.

It’s safe to say that the pandemic has catalyzed a boom in the eCommerce space. Now on the forefront of retail, the pandemic wasn’t a deterrent to how many eCommerce businesses flourished over the past year, as they were able to adapt to government-mandated lockdowns, movement constraints, and other restrictions.

This spike gave eCommerce teams a happy problem–an influx in customers. As consumer behavior continues to shift, companies must work twice as hard to meet demands. But in order to do this, they would need to secure funding, which isn’t always easy to find for bootstrapped businesses or teams with a limited network.

Growth funding, redefined

Every startup is aware of how much money they don’t have, which is why they break their backs to raise adequate funding to stay afloat and innovate. Many seem to think that the answers lie in venture capitalists, but securing VC cash involves constant networking and a bulletproof pitch. And even after nabbing a round of funding, startups have to give up equity to scale, essentially throwing away all the sweat equity they’ve put into growing their venture.

This is where Clearco comes in.

Clearco was founded on the belief that startups need not give up their sweat equity to scale. A startup for startups, Clearco offers a funding model that doesn’t require receiving loans from a bank or pitching to a venture capitalist. With the needs of eCommerce companies in mind, the company provides up to $10 million cash to businesses of all sizes in exchange for revenue-sharing agreements instead of equity.

Funding and growth solutions for scaling at your fingertips

Clearco isn’t your typical funding partner, that much is true. It doesn’t take any equity stake in your company, so all your revenue and shares are yours alone. Instead, it invests funds — from $10,000 to $10 million — for you to spend on advertising and other growth tactics. Clearco then takes a percentage of your sales until it earns back its initial investment. There’s no ticking time bomb either — you are not given a deadline as to how long you have to pay them back.

On top of giving you capital, Clearco also helps you with marketing and inventory. It has a network of agency partners that can help you reach your marketing goals. From Facebook ads and email marketing to UX design, Clearco assists in matching you with an agency that can fulfill your marketing requirements.

Technology is thrown in the mix, too. You won’t succeed as a business without having the right technology within arm’s reach, and you can rely on Clearco to point you to a tech partner that can deliver the tools you need to take your venture to the next level.

Clearco also understands that inventory management is crucial for your business. It knows how important it is to provide your customers with the product they want, when they want it. As a solution, Clearco buys up to $1 million of inventory straight from your suppliers, doing away with hefty upfront costs and free up your cash flow. You’ll only pay back once your product sells.

The best part of all this is the Clearco application process only takes 20 minutes. It doesn’t ask for a credit check, personal guarantee, or a payment timeline, either. You also get to choose what percent of your daily sales you share with them, so you’re in 100% control of what you’ve worked hard for.

