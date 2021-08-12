All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Spec Ops: The Line creative director and designer Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck announced today that they are teaming up to form a new game studio, Eyes Out.
Based in San Francisco, Eyes Out’s first project is “a single-player immersive cosmic horror game with strong environmental storytelling elements.”
2012’s Spec Ops: The Line received praise from players and critics for its strong, war-based narrative. Davis also worked on the Condemned and F.E.A.R. series.
Finck, a 2020 member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has done some composing for games, including 2019’s Observation.
You can find job listings for the new studio here.
