Bethesda announced today that The Elder Scrolls Online is getting some graphical upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including dynamic resolution scaling and a new HDR mode.

The Elder Scrolls Online launched in 2014 and has been able to attract a dedicated fanbase thanks to its continuous support and updates. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions launched on June 15.

Dynamic resolution scaling will help the game maintain 60 fps better. The new HDR mode is meant to address player complaints that HDR implementation up to this point had messed too much with the original look of the game. Now HDR should better capture the original intent of the artists while taking advantage of a wider color range. The old HDR mode will still be available via a setting called Vibrant.

PC players will also have something to look forward to, as the render multithreading setting that debuted with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases of the MMO is coming to PC. This feature should help improve framerates on the platform.