Developer Ready At Dawn announced today that is is delaying Lone Echo II, which was set to launch on August 24 for Oculus devices. It does not have a new release date, but it is coming later this year.
The original Lone Echo came out in 2017. It is one of the most critically acclaimed VR games out there, sporting an average review score of 89 on Metacritic. The series has players exploring a space station in zero gravity.
In a Medium post announcing the delay, Ready at Dawn noted, “it has become clear that we needed a bit more time to polish and reach our desired quality level.”
Facebook acquired Ready At Dawn in 2020. The studio was also responsible for the 2015 PlayStation 4 exclusive The Order: 1886.
