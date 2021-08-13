Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

People love to buy Zelda games, even when it’s a remaster of one of the less-beloved entries in the series. We talk about that and July’s best-selling games during this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast.

We go on to discuss those rumors of a Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster, we learn that Coke Zero Sugar has a messed up name in Australia, and we talk about some of those upcoming Nintendo indie games.

Also, GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti answer listener questions. Join us, won’t you?