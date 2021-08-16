The most efficient channels, pricing and packaging, even strategies for cancellations -- find out how the pros do it.

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce that Jonathan Schupack is joining its growing North American team as Executive Director and Market Lead for the Texas Region. He will be based in CIBC Innovation Banking’s office in Austin, TX.

Mr. Schupack brings over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, covering technology and rapidly growing companies across the software, Internet and digital media, systems, semiconductors and equipment sectors.

He spent the last six years building JP Morgan’s Technology and Disruptive Commerce Banking practice in Texas and the surrounding states. In this role he worked with middle-market private and public companies, gaining deep experience in originating credit facilities for venture-backed and growth-stage companies. Prior to banking, Mr. Schupack worked as a hedge fund equity analyst for two notable New York City-based hedge funds.

“Jonathan is a great and important addition to our global innovation banking team,” said Charlie Kelly, Co-Head US Technology Banking, CIBC Innovation Banking. “His unique financial background and experience will elevate our expertise in high growth companies and help us to continue to fulfill our commitment to the Texas technology community.”

Mr. Schupack has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Miami University, as well as a Master of Theology from Duke University. He is also very active in the Austin banking community, serving as President of the Central Texas Board of Risk Management Associates.

This latest announcement follows the continued expansion of CIBC Innovation Banking’s coverage of venture-backed technology companies and venture capital sponsors in the U.S., with additional team members joining CIBC Innovation Banking offices in New York City and Menlo Park.

Recent CIBC Innovation Banking financings within the technology sectors include: Liongard, Apptegy, Eventus Systems, Planview, Lightspeed POS (TSX: LPSD), and Expensify.

Jonathan can be reached at Jonathan.Schupack@cibc.com.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

