A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Developer Torn Banner Studios and publishers Tripwire and Deep Silver announced today that Chivalry II has passed 1 million copies sold.
Chivalry II is a multiplayer combat game based around medieval weapons, battles, and sieges. It launched on June 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its predecessor, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, released back in 2012.
This makes Chivalry II Torn Banner’s fastest-selling game ever. It’s also Tripwire’s first 1 million seller.
Chivalry II supports cross-platform play, so friends can fight together no matter which console (or PC) they’re playing on. It got its first free update, House Galencourt, last week, adding new maps, a 3-vs.-3 mode, and more.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties