Developer Torn Banner Studios and publishers Tripwire and Deep Silver announced today that Chivalry II has passed 1 million copies sold.

Chivalry II is a multiplayer combat game based around medieval weapons, battles, and sieges. It launched on June 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its predecessor, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, released back in 2012.

This makes Chivalry II Torn Banner’s fastest-selling game ever. It’s also Tripwire’s first 1 million seller.

Chivalry II supports cross-platform play, so friends can fight together no matter which console (or PC) they’re playing on. It got its first free update, House Galencourt, last week, adding new maps, a 3-vs.-3 mode, and more.