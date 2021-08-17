Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Developer Torn Banner Studios and publishers Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver announced today that Chivalry II has passed 1 million copies sold.

Chivalry II is a multiplayer combat game that focuses on medieval weapons, battles, and sieges. It launched June 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its predecessor, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, released back in 2012.

This makes Chivalry II Torn Banner’s fastest-selling game ever. It’s also Tripwire Presents’ first game to reach 1 million copies sold.

Chivalry II supports cross-platform play, so friends can fight together no matter which console (or PC) they’re playing on. It got its first free update, House Galencourt, last week, adding new maps, a 3-vs.-3 mode, and more.