A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Mobalytics has teamed up with two esports stars to help promote its gaming companion app for League of Legends.

Under the partnership, the esports content creators Nick “LS” DeCesare and Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek are becoming part owners of the company. This is the kind of partnership that you can expect to see more of as companies take advantage of both the gaming expertise and marketing power of esports stars and influencers.

The Santa Monica, California-based Mobalytics recently rebuilt all of the core features of its analytics and statistics app with a focus on quality, speed, and performance, said cofounder Amine Issa in an interview with GamesBeat. And it boosted usage.

“They’re two very large presences in the League of Legends community,” said Issa. “They are going to be a part of our team and our product and really help us reach more players and more different populations of players. They’ve done a lot of work in the community, and we’ve been looking forever for high profile partners like them.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

The partnership with LS, a coach and analyst for League of Legends; and Nemesis, a former Fnatic esports player and now full-time content creator, will bring them into an ownership group that includes T1, Almaz Capital, HP Tech Ventures, Cabra VC, GGV Capital, General Catalyst, RRE Ventures and Axiomatic.

“LS really gets what we’re trying to do and wants to get behind our mission,” Issa said. “He doesn’t just deliver value to our players. He helps us evaluate the features and figure out what players need. He has such a broad range of experience. And he’s been a coach. He’s been an analyst. He’s been a commentator. He’s worked with several different professional teams.”

By bringing a professional esports coach and pro player onto the team of game experts, Mobalytics aims to use their backgrounds to upgrade the platform. LS and Nemesis will contribute to the design and development of new tools and features for hardcore-ranked players and professional teams. This builds upon features such as the Gamer Performance Index (GPI) which has been used for player assessment in Riot’s Scouting Grounds and North American amateur ecosystem.

Image Credit: Mobalytics

“Nemesis is a professional player who is at the top of his game now,” Issa said.

CEO Bogdan Suchyk said in an interview with GamesBeat that they will all work on the next set of features for Mobalytics together. The aim is to use the knowledge of LS and Nemesis to help millions of players around the world polish their gaming skills.

In addition to collaborating with Mobalytics in creating new features, LS and Nemesis will both continue to create content on their respective channels.

“Our best qualitative measure of the app is that high-profile people in the industry are using it,” Issa said.

In June 2020, Mobalytics raised $11.25 million in funding.

“They can help us make a robust service and really raise awareness on what what it we’re doing,” Issa said. “They will add legitimacy into the lead community for us.”