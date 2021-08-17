Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

On this episode of Last of the Nintendogs, we prepare for tomorrow’s Pokémon Presents and speculate about what we’re going to see. We talk about our favorite Wii U games (even if most of them are also available on other consoles). Also, Jeff learns that Punch-Out’s Don Flamenco is Spanish.

